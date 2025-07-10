July 10, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Webster Financial Stock In The Last 5 Years

Webster Financial WBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.74%. Currently, Webster Financial has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion.

Buying $100 In WBS: If an investor had bought $100 of WBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $229.77 today based on a price of $59.51 for WBS at the time of writing.

Webster Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
