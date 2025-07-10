July 10, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In East West Bancorp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

East West Bancorp EWBC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.44%. Currently, East West Bancorp has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion.

Buying $100 In EWBC: If an investor had bought $100 of EWBC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $313.72 today based on a price of $108.14 for EWBC at the time of writing.

East West Bancorp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EWBC Logo
EWBCEast West Bancorp Inc
$108.140.91%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.60
Growth
82.30
Quality
55.81
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved