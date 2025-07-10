July 10, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Mosaic 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Mosaic MOS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.72%. Currently, Mosaic has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,815.44 today based on a price of $36.98 for MOS at the time of writing.

Mosaic's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MOS Logo
MOSThe Mosaic Co
$36.46-2.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.85
Growth
50.86
Quality
62.44
Value
79.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved