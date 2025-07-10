Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 36.24 7.72 3.68 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 13.90 1.76 1.81 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 11.25 3.24 2.77 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 60.94 25.10 5.61 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 215.50 12.53 1.78 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.69 1.39 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.35 7.11 3.63 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.27 4.53 3.37 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.78 1.38 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 12.02 3.65 1.06 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.53 3.75 2.29 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.31 0.76 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 73.21 3.84 1.10 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.58 0.28 0.07 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 163 9.85 0.41 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 46.74 5.66 1.78 4.66% $4.16 $15.21 7.72%

Through a thorough examination of Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

At 36.24 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.78x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.72 , which is 1.36x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.68 , which is 2.07x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion is 8.77x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 5.17x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 8.62%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.72%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

