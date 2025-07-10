Christopher R Ellis At FactSet Research Systems Decides to Exercises Options Worth $2.26M

A large exercise of company stock options by Christopher R Ellis, EVP at FactSet Research Systems FDS was disclosed in a new SEC filing on July 9, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ellis, EVP at FactSet Research Systems, exercised stock options for 7,606 shares of FDS. The transaction value amounted to $2,264,306.

FactSet Research Systems shares are trading, exhibiting up of 0.48% and priced at $449.98 during Thursday's morning. This values Ellis's 7,606 shares at $2,264,306.

Discovering FactSet Research Systems: A Closer Look

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for roughly 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FactSet Research Systems

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 52.05% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FactSet Research Systems's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 3.92.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, FactSet Research Systems faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: FactSet Research Systems's P/E ratio of 32.31 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 7.53 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 20.48 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

