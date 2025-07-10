In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.65 9.96 11.21 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.71 6.21 6.02 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.76 0.81 1.65 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.19 12.12 17.91 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.19 5.18 6.69 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 32.96 3.95 7.85 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.14 5.91 1048.03 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 94.03 8.55 4.06 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 86.92 2.08 3.04 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Weibo Corp 7.06 0.69 1.48 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.95 3.03 1.67 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 44.44 3.18 1.37 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 19 0.77 1.04 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 8.03 0.89 1.05 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Taboola.com Ltd 94 1.20 0.72 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 35.1 3.9 78.76 2.36% $4.09 $5.31 9.25%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

At 28.65 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.82x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.96 which exceeds the industry average by 2.55x .

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 11.21 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.69% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.51x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.54x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.25%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies favorable sales performance relative to market capitalization. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and operational efficiency within the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.