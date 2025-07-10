Insights Into Microsoft's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT and its primary competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.91 11.63 13.93 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 54.33 32.39 11.77 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 137.55 20.71 18.46 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 118.43 19 16.45 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 44.30 41.98 13.56 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.28 8.24 4.78 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 309.62 14.46 15.72 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 104.86 24.12 8 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.57 2.82 5.57 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 29.86 10.65 8.72 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 39.63 4.91 2.64 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 16.12 13.75 1.30 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 62.41 31.18 1.90 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 104.50 2.04 3.35 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 83.04 17.4 8.63 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

Through a meticulous analysis of Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.91 is lower than the industry average by 0.47x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.63 , which is well below the industry average by 0.67x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.93 , which is 1.61x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.24% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 55.77x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 32.98x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.31%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation relative to industry peers. In terms of ROE, Microsoft shows lower profitability compared to peers. EBITDA and gross profit margins are high, reflecting strong operational performance. Additionally, Microsoft's revenue growth rate is high, outperforming industry peers.

