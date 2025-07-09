July 9, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Reinsurance Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Reinsurance Gr RGA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.9%. Currently, Reinsurance Gr has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion.

Buying $100 In RGA: If an investor had bought $100 of RGA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $275.20 today based on a price of $195.28 for RGA at the time of writing.

Reinsurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RGA Logo
RGAReinsurance Group of America Inc
$195.28-1.24%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.57
Growth
46.84
Quality
29.10
Value
88.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
