July 9, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Broadcom 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 54.56%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion.

Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $892.68 today based on a price of $277.60 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$277.602.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.06
Growth
31.67
Quality
87.88
Value
9.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved