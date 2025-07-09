July 9, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Kirby KEX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.1%. Currently, Kirby has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion.

Buying $1000 In KEX: If an investor had bought $1000 of KEX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,450.52 today based on a price of $117.08 for KEX at the time of writing.

Kirby's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

