Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.71 46.96 7.97 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.69 4.59 1.43 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.02 1.14 0.88 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 21.92 4.31 1.44 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.81 20.55 3.39 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 150.21 15 6.03 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 13.35 0.92 0.55 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 18.85 2.33 0.77 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 38.55 6.98 2.07 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

By closely studying Apple, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 32.71 is lower than the industry average by 0.85x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 46.96 relative to the industry average by 6.73x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.97 , surpassing the industry average by 3.85x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 32.35% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 5.08%, which is much lower than the industry average of 12.29%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

