In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.17 9.79 11.02 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.46 6.13 5.94 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.91 0.82 1.68 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.25 12.15 17.95 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.15 5.16 6.66 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 32.60 3.90 7.76 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.34 5.98 1060.14 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 84.58 2.03 2.96 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 91.08 8.29 3.93 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.08 0.70 1.48 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.98 3.04 1.67 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 44.85 3.21 1.39 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 8.26 0.91 1.08 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 18.94 0.77 1.03 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 91.75 1.17 0.71 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% FuboTV Inc 18.05 3.08 0.73 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Average 33.49 3.82 74.34 6.41% $3.84 $4.96 8.86%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.17 is 0.84x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.79 , which is 2.56x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 11.02 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 2.64% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.86x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 7.0x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 8.86%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.