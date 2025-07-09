Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.38 11.47 13.74 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 54.03 32.21 11.71 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 138.80 20.90 18.63 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 117.24 18.81 16.28 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 44.26 41.93 13.54 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.07 8.18 4.75 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 305.95 14.28 15.54 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 102.86 23.67 7.84 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.63 2.82 5.58 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 30.22 10.78 8.82 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 40.56 5.02 2.70 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 16.23 13.85 1.31 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 59.51 29.73 1.81 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 102.75 2 3.30 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 82.32 17.24 8.6 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

After a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 38.38 , which is 0.47x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.47 , which is 0.67x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.74 , surpassing the industry average by 1.6x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.24% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.31%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft shows lower profitability compared to peers. The high EBITDA and gross profit levels reflect strong operational performance, while the high revenue growth indicates a robust top-line expansion.

