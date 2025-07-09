July 9, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Cboe Global Markets Stock In The Last 5 Years

Cboe Global Markets CBOE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.57%. Currently, Cboe Global Markets has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion.

Buying $100 In CBOE: If an investor had bought $100 of CBOE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $252.32 today based on a price of $230.84 for CBOE at the time of writing.

Cboe Global Markets's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.82
Growth
97.50
Quality
84.50
Value
20.53
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
