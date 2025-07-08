July 8, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Murphy USA Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Murphy USA MUSA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.65%. Currently, Murphy USA has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In MUSA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MUSA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,603.84 today based on a price of $413.36 for MUSA at the time of writing.

Murphy USA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MUSA Logo
MUSAMurphy USA Inc
$413.36-2.72%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.95
Growth
54.25
Quality
55.09
Value
15.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved