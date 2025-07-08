July 8, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Arista Networks 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Arista Networks ANET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 35.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.53%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $7,556.83 today based on a price of $101.95 for ANET at the time of writing.

Arista Networks's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANET Logo
ANETArista Networks Inc
$102.080.60%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
36.16
Growth
96.04
Quality
80.79
Value
14.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved