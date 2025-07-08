Assessing AppLovin's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating AppLovin APP in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

AppLovin Background

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth AppLovin Corp 62.39 202.88 23.30 69.21% $0.75 $1.21 40.25% SAP SE 53.27 6.62 8.73 3.91% $3.1 $6.61 12.09% Palantir Technologies Inc 604.87 60.53 111.16 4.11% $0.18 $0.71 39.34% Salesforce Inc 42.22 4.25 6.78 2.53% $2.82 $7.56 7.62% Intuit Inc 63.97 10.86 12.21 14.81% $3.95 $6.56 15.1% Adobe Inc 24.15 13.97 7.32 13.78% $2.38 $5.24 10.62% Cadence Design Systems Inc 81.29 18.31 17.99 5.79% $0.44 $1.08 23.12% Synopsys Inc 62.03 8.40 13.47 3.59% $0.54 $1.29 10.28% Autodesk Inc 67.66 25.78 10.77 5.8% $0.28 $1.47 15.24% Workday Inc 134.01 7.21 7.47 0.76% $0.22 $1.7 12.56% Roper Technologies Inc 40.81 3.17 8.45 1.74% $0.69 $1.29 12.02% Datadog Inc 324.28 18.05 19.38 0.88% $0.04 $0.6 24.59% Ansys Inc 53.87 5.17 12.37 0.85% $0.11 $0.43 8.21% Tyler Technologies Inc 88.94 7.24 11.77 2.35% $0.13 $0.27 10.31% Zoom Communications Inc 23.17 2.62 5.16 2.85% $0.28 $0.9 2.93% PTC Inc 48.03 6.19 9.01 4.92% $0.26 $0.53 5.52% Guidewire Software Inc 556.17 14.43 17.45 3.5% $0.06 $0.18 21.95% Dynatrace Inc 35.62 6.48 10.12 1.52% $0.05 $0.36 16.89% Bentley Systems Inc 71.17 15.34 13.37 8.54% $0.13 $0.3 9.7% Docusign Inc 14.76 7.79 5.41 3.59% $0.1 $0.61 7.61% Average 125.8 12.76 16.23 4.52% $0.83 $1.98 13.98%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of AppLovin, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 62.39 significantly below the industry average by 0.5x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 202.88 which exceeds the industry average by 15.9x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 23.3 , which is 1.44x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 69.21% , which is 64.69% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $750 Million , which is 0.9x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $1.21 Billion , which indicates 0.61x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 40.25%, which surpasses the industry average of 13.98%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing AppLovin against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

AppLovin has a higher debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45 compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a higher level of financial risk as the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds. Investors may perceive this as a potential concern.

Key Takeaways

For AppLovin in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. AppLovin's high ROE and revenue growth outperform peers, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. Overall, AppLovin shows promising growth potential but faces profitability concerns relative to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.