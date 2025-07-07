July 7, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Visa 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.53%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $683.49 billion.

Buying $100 In V: If an investor had bought $100 of V stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,864.54 today based on a price of $356.61 for V at the time of writing.

Visa's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

