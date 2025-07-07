July 7, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Quest Diagnostics DGX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 304.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 318.82%. Currently, Quest Diagnostics has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In DGX: If an investor had bought $1000 of DGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,448,542.88 today based on a price of $173.97 for DGX at the time of writing.

Quest Diagnostics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

