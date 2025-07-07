July 7, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Quanta Services PWR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.94%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion.

Buying $100 In PWR: If an investor had bought $100 of PWR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,065.03 today based on a price of $384.98 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

