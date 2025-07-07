In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.26 47.75 8.11 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.39 4.54 1.42 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.52 1.17 0.90 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 22.63 4.45 1.49 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% NetApp Inc 18.92 20.66 3.41 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 149.82 14.96 6.01 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Eastman Kodak Co 12.94 0.89 0.53 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 19.50 2.41 0.80 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 38.67 7.01 2.08 4.76% $0.25 $0.76 12.29%

By analyzing Apple, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.26 is 0.86x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 47.75 which exceeds the industry average by 6.81x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.11 , which is 3.9x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 32.35% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 129.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 59.04x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 5.08% compared to the industry average of 12.29%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

