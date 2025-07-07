In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.11 9.77 11 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 20.04 6.31 6.12 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.52 0.79 1.61 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 31.47 13.07 19.31 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.12 5.15 6.65 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 31.36 3.61 7.47 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.07 5.89 1043.62 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 85.50 2.05 2.99 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 91.08 8.29 3.93 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 6.92 0.68 1.45 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.26 3.09 1.70 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 44.87 3.21 1.39 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 7.97 0.88 1.05 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 18.45 0.75 1.01 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% FuboTV Inc 18.45 3.15 0.74 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Taboola.com Ltd 92.25 1.18 0.71 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 33.62 3.87 73.32 6.41% $3.84 $4.96 8.86%

After thoroughly examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 28.11 , which is 0.84x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.77 which exceeds the industry average by 2.52x .

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 11.0 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% , which is 2.64% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.86x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 7.0x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 8.86%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

