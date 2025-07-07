Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.55 11.52 13.80 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 54.68 32.59 11.85 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 141.75 21.34 19.02 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.99 18.61 16.11 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.48 41.20 13.31 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 29.60 8.33 4.84 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 307.40 14.35 15.61 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 103.90 23.90 7.92 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.62 2.82 5.58 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 30.69 10.95 8.96 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 41.88 5.18 2.79 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 16.46 14.04 1.33 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 59.44 29.69 1.81 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 103.12 2.01 3.31 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 82.85 17.31 8.65 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

By carefully studying Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.55 is lower than the industry average by 0.47x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.52 , which is 0.67x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.8 , which is 1.6x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.24% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% exceeds the industry average of 12.31%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is lower than industry peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate further highlights Microsoft's competitive position within the sector.

