In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.40 46.35 26.54 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 100.43 18.60 23.29 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 27.53 7.81 11.34 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 100.66 3.86 8.12 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 40.91 11.96 12.37 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.55 6.42 4.31 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 206.79 24.02 41.14 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 22.03 2.70 4.09 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 66.76 3.48 12.48 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 20.24 11.12 15.45 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 27.36 1.63 2.46 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 39.31 2.95 3.64 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.04 2.12 1.09 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% First Solar Inc 15.72 2.42 4.67 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% United Microelectronics Corp 12.28 1.47 2.41 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 322.79 23.57 38.83 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.77 1.99 3.21 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 153.07 2.43 2.28 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 33.29 4.59 11.77 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 140.57 10.10 14.71 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 73.53 7.54 11.46 3.19% $35.89 $29.75 20.04%

By closely studying NVIDIA, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 51.4 significantly below the industry average by 0.7x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 46.35 relative to the industry average by 6.15x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 26.54 , which is 2.32x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.82% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 0.9x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 20.04%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth highlights strong sales performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

