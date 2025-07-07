$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Casey's General Stores CASY has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.42%. Currently, Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In CASY: If an investor had bought $1000 of CASY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $25,128.21 today based on a price of $517.23 for CASY at the time of writing.

Casey's General Stores's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.