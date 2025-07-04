Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Monolithic Power Systems Stock In The Last 10 Years

Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.86%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPWR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $15,410.12 today based on a price of $758.66 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Monolithic Power Systems's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

