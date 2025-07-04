$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Moodys MCO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.64%. Currently, Moodys has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,673.45 today based on a price of $505.06 for MCO at the time of writing.

Moodys's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.