Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Performance Food Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

Performance Food Gr PFGC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.36%. Currently, Performance Food Gr has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In PFGC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PFGC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,291.48 today based on a price of $88.87 for PFGC at the time of writing.

Performance Food Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

