$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cigna Group CI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.8%. Currently, Cigna Group has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In CI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,218.92 today based on a price of $321.00 for CI at the time of writing.

Cigna Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.