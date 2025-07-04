Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.90 9.70 10.91 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.94 6.28 6.09 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.53 0.79 1.61 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 31.93 13.26 19.59 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.14 5.16 6.66 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 31.06 3.58 7.40 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 16.39 5.65 1001.77 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 90.91 8.27 3.92 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 83.67 2.01 2.93 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Weibo Corp 6.88 0.68 1.44 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.18 3.07 1.69 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 38.49 2.76 1.19 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.60 0.75 1.01 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 7.89 0.87 1.04 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 18.25 3.11 0.74 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Taboola.com Ltd 90.75 1.16 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 32.91 3.83 70.52 6.41% $3.84 $4.96 8.86%

Through a detailed examination of Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

At 27.9 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.85x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.7 relative to the industry average by 2.53x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.91 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 2.64% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.86x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 7.0x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 8.86%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.