Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.95 11.34 13.58 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 52.99 31.59 11.48 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 137.01 20.63 18.39 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 113.20 18.16 15.72 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.06 39.86 12.87 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.95 8.15 4.73 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 299.72 13.99 15.22 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 101.48 23.35 7.74 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.81 2.84 5.61 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 29.44 10.50 8.60 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 41.46 5.13 2.76 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 16.45 14.03 1.33 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 102.25 2 3.28 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 58.56 29.26 1.78 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 80.95 16.88 8.42 9.51% $0.73 $1.46 12.31%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.95 significantly below the industry average by 0.47x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.34 , which is well below the industry average by 0.67x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 13.58 , which is 1.61x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 1.24% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 55.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 32.98x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.31%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and indicating a healthy financial position for future growth.

