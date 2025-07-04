July 4, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ares Management Stock In The Last 5 Years

Ares Management ARES has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.25%. Currently, Ares Management has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion.

Buying $100 In ARES: If an investor had bought $100 of ARES stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $452.13 today based on a price of $177.96 for ARES at the time of writing.

Ares Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

