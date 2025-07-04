Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 50.73 45.74 26.19 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 98.50 18.24 22.84 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 27.37 7.76 11.28 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 101.11 3.88 8.16 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 40.83 11.94 12.34 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 16.56 6.43 4.32 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 206.17 23.95 41.02 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 21.94 2.68 4.08 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 66.62 3.47 12.45 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 20.39 11.20 15.57 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 26.86 1.60 2.41 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ON Semiconductor Corp 38.85 2.91 3.60 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.89 2.10 1.09 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.32 1.48 2.41 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% First Solar Inc 14.50 2.24 4.31 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 308.24 22.51 37.08 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.54 1.98 3.18 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 152.21 2.42 2.27 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 33.56 4.62 11.86 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 141.38 10.16 14.79 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 72.52 7.45 11.32 3.19% $35.89 $29.75 20.04%

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 50.73 , which is 0.7x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 45.74 , which is 6.14x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 26.19 , which is 2.31x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.82% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.9x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 69.18%, outperforming the industry average of 20.04%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms with a high ratio, reflecting efficient use of shareholder funds. However, low EBITDA and gross profit levels may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong sales performance compared to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

