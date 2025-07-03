July 3, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

S&P Global SPGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.11%. Currently, S&P Global has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion.

Buying $100 In SPGI: If an investor had bought $100 of SPGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $523.12 today based on a price of $529.61 for SPGI at the time of writing.

S&P Global's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

