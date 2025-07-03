Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Liberty Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Liberty Energy LBRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.3%. Currently, Liberty Energy has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In LBRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of LBRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,119.30 today based on a price of $11.97 for LBRT at the time of writing.

Liberty Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.