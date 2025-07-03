Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NRG Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NRG Energy NRG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.06%. Currently, NRG Energy has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In NRG: If an investor had bought $1000 of NRG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,795.34 today based on a price of $158.45 for NRG at the time of writing.

NRG Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.