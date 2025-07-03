July 3, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Simon Property Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Simon Property Group SPG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.39%. Currently, Simon Property Group has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPG: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,418.98 today based on a price of $166.74 for SPG at the time of writing.

Simon Property Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SPG Logo
SPGSimon Property Group Inc
$166.740.54%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.32
Growth
55.95
Quality
75.07
Value
16.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved