Here's How Much $100 Invested In Check Point Software 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Check Point Software CHKP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.19%. Currently, Check Point Software has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion.

Buying $100 In CHKP: If an investor had bought $100 of CHKP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $740.92 today based on a price of $219.39 for CHKP at the time of writing.

Check Point Software's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.