If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.05%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,184.98 today based on a price of $237.26 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

