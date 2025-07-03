Understanding MercadoLibre's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating MercadoLibre MELI in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

MercadoLibre Background

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth MercadoLibre Inc 60.81 25.05 5.60 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Amazon.com Inc 35.82 7.63 3.64 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 14.80 1.87 1.92 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 11.12 3.21 2.74 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% Coupang Inc 214.50 12.47 1.77 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.89 1.43 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.22 7.06 3.60 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 40.04 4.61 3.44 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.77 1.38 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 12.47 3.79 1.10 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.46 3.73 2.28 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.30 0.76 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 77.71 4.08 1.16 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.44 0.27 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 154 9.31 0.39 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 44.68 4.4 1.65 4.32% $6.7 $20.63 5.7%

Upon closer analysis of MercadoLibre, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 60.81 for this company is 1.36x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 25.05 relative to the industry average by 5.69x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 5.6 , which is 3.39x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.56% is 6.24% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $920 Million , which is 0.14x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $2.77 Billion , which indicates 0.13x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 36.97%, which surpasses the industry average of 5.7%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing MercadoLibre with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Among its top 4 peers, MercadoLibre is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For MercadoLibre, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong performance and growth potential. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit may raise concerns about operational efficiency and profitability compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.