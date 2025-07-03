July 3, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

PulteGroup PHM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.59%. Currently, PulteGroup has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In PHM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PHM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,233.43 today based on a price of $110.26 for PHM at the time of writing.

PulteGroup's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

