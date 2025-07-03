July 3, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Kratos Defense & Security 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Kratos Defense & Security KTOS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.17%. Currently, Kratos Defense & Security has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion.

Buying $100 In KTOS: If an investor had bought $100 of KTOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $284.85 today based on a price of $44.18 for KTOS at the time of writing.

Kratos Defense & Security's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KTOS Logo
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$44.202.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.69
Growth
98.51
Quality
71.69
Value
8.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved