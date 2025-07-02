If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Lockheed Martin LMT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.59%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion.

Buying $100 In LMT: If an investor had bought $100 of LMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $740.08 today based on a price of $462.11 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.