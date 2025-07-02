July 2, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Curtiss-Wright Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Curtiss-Wright CW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.95%. Currently, Curtiss-Wright has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion.

Buying $100 In CW: If an investor had bought $100 of CW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $667.29 today based on a price of $479.65 for CW at the time of writing.

Curtiss-Wright's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CW Logo
CWCurtiss-Wright Corp
$479.650.63%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.73
Growth
91.51
Quality
84.21
Value
7.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved