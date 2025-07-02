$100 Invested In AptarGroup 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AptarGroup ATR has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.53%. Currently, AptarGroup has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion.

Buying $100 In ATR: If an investor had bought $100 of ATR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $624.91 today based on a price of $160.32 for ATR at the time of writing.

AptarGroup's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.