Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Stryker Stock In The Last 5 Years

Stryker SYK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.79%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In SYK: If an investor had bought $1000 of SYK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,130.56 today based on a price of $391.81 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

