If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Mr. Cooper Gr COOP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Mr. Cooper Gr has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In COOP: If an investor had bought $1000 of COOP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,953.84 today based on a price of $153.51 for COOP at the time of writing.

Mr. Cooper Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.