July 2, 2025 12:48 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In American Express 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

American Express AXP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.32%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $226.70 billion.

Buying $100 In AXP: If an investor had bought $100 of AXP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $335.04 today based on a price of $323.58 for AXP at the time of writing.

American Express's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$328.130.77%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.74
Growth
82.31
Quality
77.51
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved