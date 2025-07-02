July 2, 2025 12:31 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ingersoll Rand 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ingersoll Rand IR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.02%. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion.

Buying $100 In IR: If an investor had bought $100 of IR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $292.78 today based on a price of $85.81 for IR at the time of writing.

Ingersoll Rand's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

