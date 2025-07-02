July 2, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marathon Petroleum Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Marathon Petroleum MPC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.85%. Currently, Marathon Petroleum has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion.

Buying $100 In MPC: If an investor had bought $100 of MPC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $475.17 today based on a price of $169.95 for MPC at the time of writing.

Marathon Petroleum's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

